Dy CM Pawan Kalyan asks depts to join 50 per cent green cover drive from Ugadi

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment Pawan Kalyan has directed all State departments to actively and sincerely participate in the ambitious 50% Green Cover Project, with implementation scheduled to commence from Ugadi. Chairing a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday , he instructed departments to prepare detailed action plans before Ugadi in line with the project’s targets.
Emphasising inter-departmental coordination, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Green Cover initiative cannot succeed unless every department treats it as a collective responsibility. He stressed that native plant species must be given priority under both the Green Cover and Great Green Wall projects to ensure ecological sustainability.
The Industries Department was asked to plant trees that help control pollution, particularly in industrial corridors, while coastal areas should focus on species resilient to cyclones and saline conditions.
Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to achieving 50% green cover across the State by 2047. As part of this long-term vision, the government aims to increase green cover to 37% by 2030. Currently, Andhra Pradesh has around 30% greenery, and an additional 7% must be achieved in the next four years by planting trees across 9 lakh hectares. Overall, plantations are planned over 32.60 lakh acres to meet the final target.
He said every department, including Forest, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Irrigation, School Education, Roads and Buildings, Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries and Railways, must contribute as per their mandate. Fruit-bearing trees should be encouraged on farmers’ lands, canal bunds and tank bunds to ensure long-term benefits to rural communities.
Pawan said budgetary allocations would be discussed with the CM and asked officials to come prepared with plans for the next review meeting scheduled on February 5.