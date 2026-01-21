Dy CM Pawan Kalyan asks depts to join 50 per cent green cover drive from Ugadi

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment Pawan Kalyan has directed all State departments to actively and sincerely participate in the ambitious 50% Green Cover Project, with implementation scheduled to commence from Ugadi. Chairing a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday , he instructed departments to prepare detailed action plans before Ugadi in line with the project’s targets.

Emphasising inter-departmental coordination, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Green Cover initiative cannot succeed unless every department treats it as a collective responsibility. He stressed that native plant species must be given priority under both the Green Cover and Great Green Wall projects to ensure ecological sustainability.

The Industries Department was asked to plant trees that help control pollution, particularly in industrial corridors, while coastal areas should focus on species resilient to cyclones and saline conditions.