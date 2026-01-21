Elderly childless couple from AP's Nandyal district donates Rs 2 crore property to temple

KURNOOL: In an age when even small acts of charity are weighed carefully, an elderly childless couple from Nandyal district has set a rare example of selfless devotion by donating their entire property, worth about Rs 2 crore, to a temple.

The incident took place in Jaladurgam village of Pyapili mandal in Nandyal district. B Veerabhadrudu (75) and his wife Venkateswaramma (70) donated all their lifetime earnings to the local Sri Rama temple, earning widespread admiration for their sacrifice and faith.

Veerabhadrudu, the eldest of three brothers, inherited nine acres of land. After marriage, the couple built a modest hut on their farmland, dug a well and cultivated the land through hard work, leading a simple and dignified life. Despite extending support to his family — including funding his second brother’s daughter’s marriage and helping his youngest brother during difficult times — the couple received no support in their old age.

Hurt by the lack of care from relatives, Veerabhadrudu began thinking seriously about their future. The couple then approached elders of nearby Madhavaram in the same mandal and expressed their wish to donate their entire property to the Sri Rama temple, seeking care and support in return.

With the consent of villagers, the couple visited the Pyapili Sub-Registrar Office on Monday and registered the donation of nine acres of land, valued at Rs 2 crore, in the presence of village elders. Moved by the gesture, villagers organised a procession, and felicitated the couple. Madhavaram village Sarpanch Lakshmi Narayana said the village would always stand by the couple.