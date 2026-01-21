Experts inspect soil stabilisation at Polavaram's Gap-1

VIJAYAWADA: On the second consecutive day of their visit, a team of foreign experts inspected soil stabilisation works at Gap-1 of the Polavaram Project’s main dam.

The delegation, comprising international specialists Sean Hinchberger, David B Paul, and Gianfranco De Cicco, along with senior officials from the Central Water Resources Ministry, examined the stability of compacted soil.

Portions of the embankment were excavated, and the experts physically entered pits to assess consolidation levels. They observed the placement of embankment soil and monitored compaction achieved through heavy rollers.

The experts held a detailed meeting with Central and State Water Resources officials and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) officials, clarifying issues raised during inspection and discussing Gap-2 design. Advisor M Venkateswara Rao, Engineer-in-Chief K Narasimha Murthy, SE R Ramachandra Rao, and others briefed the team, which reviewed field data and resolved technical queries.