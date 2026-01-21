JACs to monitor health of students in Andhra hostels

VIJAYAWADA: The Health and Family Welfare Department has directed district collectors to form Joint Action Committees (JACs) of officials from nine government departments to inspect hostels in government educational and welfare institutions.

The initiative aims to reduce health risks among students and ensure timely preventive measures against infectious diseases. Health Commissioner Veerapandian issued the orders with the approval of Health Minister Y Satyakumar Yadav, based on recommendations from the State-level Task Force on Epidemic Prevention.

As per the directive, district collectors must form committees with representatives from the Medical and Health Department, Food Safety, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, BC/SC/ST Welfare, Rural Water Supply, and Education Departments. JACs are required to conduct regular inspections, as well as surprise visits, to ensure that hostels remain healthy.

The orders specify which areas will be closely monitored during inspections. Committees must determine whether officers are supervising hostels, whether students have fevers, and whether basic first-aid supplies are available.

Inspectors must determine whether hostels are adequate for the student population, whether rooms are properly ventilated and lit, and whether drainage systems are maintained.

He said, “Every deficiency discovered must be addressed immediately. Following inspections, actions taken at the district level should be reviewed on a regular basis. There can be no negligence in matters of student health. All departments must work together to ensure hostels provide a safe and healthy environment.”