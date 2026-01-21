Nine-day Visakha Utsav from January 24 across three districts in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The nine-day Visakha Utsav-2026 will commence on January 24 in Visakhapatnam, with events spread across Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. The festival aims to showcase the cultural heritage, tourism potential and natural diversity of North Andhra Pradesh.

State Ministers and officials unveiled the curtain-raiser poster for the festival at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday.

Ministers Kandula Durgesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Kollu Ravindra took part in the programme and reviewed the arrangements with officials.

The inaugural ceremony of Visakha Utsav would be held in Visakhapatnam, while the concluding programme would take place in Anakapalle district. The nine-day festival will not be limited to the city this year, but will extend to neighbouring districts to ensure wider participation and outreach.

“Over 500 cultural and tourism-related programmes will be held at 20 venues across the three districts. The festival is expected to generate economic activity of around `500 crore and provide employment opportunities to nearly 3,000 people, particularly local youth and artists. Priority will be given to local performers, while the programmes will also aim to attract national and international attention to the region,” stated APTDC Managing Director Amrapali Kata.