‘No final decision on pooling funds for NTR statue’

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is learnt to have taken serious note of ‘malicious’ propaganda by the YSRCP over the installation of the statue of NT Rama Rao at Neerukonda in the capital city of Amaravati.

While saying that the government did not take a final decision over pooling funds for setting up the statue of NTR, the government sources revealed that the coalition government exercising in the direction of installing the statue of NTR with ‘Telugu Pride’ theme on the lines of the Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue installed with the theme of Gujarat pride.

According to sources, the government is contemplating to set up the statue of NTR and develop the future museum in the direction of attracting tourism. It was proposed to set up the statue of NT Rama Rao and the park under the PPP model.

Informing that the government also decided to involve the participation of all in the installation of the NTR statue, the leaders of the coalition said that the villagers of Neerukonda have also requested the installation of the NTR statue.

Observing that the YSRCP is acting in a manner that incites differences between castes in the name of installing an NTR statue, the sources said that the YSRCP social media team is spreading false propaganda on social media using fake IDs.

It is learnt that the government is considering taking action if anyone acts in fuelling tensions between castes.

On the other hand, leaders of the NDA claimed that the previous YSRCP government prepared the proposals for installation of YSR statue in the middle of the Polavaram project when the works of the projects went at a snail pace between 2019 to 24.