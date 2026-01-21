Partner with Andhra Pradesh for long-term growth: CM Naidu to global investors

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh is not just an investment destination but also a strategic advantage, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited global industry to partner with the State for long-term growth.

Speaking at the CII session “India at the Centre: The Geography of Growth - The Andhra Pradesh Advantage” held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, he said, “Our speed of doing business makes AP a premier investment hub.”

Naidu urged global investors to study the industry-friendly policies of Andhra Pradesh government by visiting the State with more than 1,000 km coastline, and take a decision after witnessing the speed of doing business.

The Chief Minister explained opportunities for investments in green energy, technology, digital infra and logistics sectors. Mentioning Google investment in Visakhapatnam and Green Ammonia plant in Kakinada, he said the State government laid emphasis on development of space city, ports and airports to promote rapid economic growth.