Resurvey 2.0 aims to end land disputes in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has rolled out Resurvey 2.0 with sweeping reforms to digitise farmers’ land rights and prevent future disputes.

Conducted under the guidance of the central government, the initiative has already completed surveys in 2,097 villages across three phases, and the fourth phase is now underway in another 1,613 villages.

The Centre has praised the programme for adhering to the highest national standards, particularly for its use of blockchain technology to make land records tamper-proof.

The earlier Resurvey 1.0, carried out by the previous administration, was plagued with errors.

Heavy reliance on drone imagery without adequate rover deployment led to discrepancies in land boundaries. Farmers were not properly notified before or after ground verification, and the exercise was rushed through in just 90 days.

As a result, joint land parcel numbers and maps multiplied, sparking confusion and generating over 750,000 complaints.