Resurvey 2.0 aims to end land disputes in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has rolled out Resurvey 2.0 with sweeping reforms to digitise farmers’ land rights and prevent future disputes.
Conducted under the guidance of the central government, the initiative has already completed surveys in 2,097 villages across three phases, and the fourth phase is now underway in another 1,613 villages.
The Centre has praised the programme for adhering to the highest national standards, particularly for its use of blockchain technology to make land records tamper-proof.
The earlier Resurvey 1.0, carried out by the previous administration, was plagued with errors.
Heavy reliance on drone imagery without adequate rover deployment led to discrepancies in land boundaries. Farmers were not properly notified before or after ground verification, and the exercise was rushed through in just 90 days.
As a result, joint land parcel numbers and maps multiplied, sparking confusion and generating over 750,000 complaints.
Title documents issued at the time carried static QR codes that failed to update with mutations or subdivisions and even included political imagery, further fuelling discontent.
In contrast, Resurvey 2.0 has introduced fundamental changes. The survey timeline has been extended from 90 to 143 days, with ground verification allotted 90 days instead of 45. Rovers are now fully deployed, with additional units purchased to ensure precise boundary mapping.
Farmers and landowners are actively involved, receiving notices and participating in surveys conducted in their presence. Flexibility has been built in, allowing surveys to be postponed until landowners are available.
The government has also replaced politically branded title papers with secure passbooks. QR codes issued under the new system are dynamic, providing real-time updates on mutations and subdivisions, along with navigation features to locate specific parcels. Blockchain integration ensures that records cannot be manipulated, offering farmers greater confidence in the integrity of their land rights.
“The difference between their resurvey and ours is huge,” Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad remarked, adding that the coalition government has corrected past mistakes and restored trust among farmers and landowners.