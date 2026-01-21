Rs 5.22L crore investments attracted so far: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that as against the target to achieve Rs 10 lakh crore investments in clean energy sector, AP government so far attracted Rs 5.22 lakh crore investments to generate 2.7 lakh jobs in renewable energy and affiliated sectors.

Addressing a round table meeting on “Sustainability at Scale: Pathways for Global Transformation” organised by Confederation of Indian Industry at Davos on Tuesday, Lokesh said “We are looking at sustainability in three ways. First, as the Minister for IT and Electronics, we are establishing a data centre with a capacity of 6 gigawatts in the State. To supply the required power in a pollution-free manner, the government has initiated renewable energy projects with a total generation capacity of 24 GW. We have already launched the Google AI Hub in Visakhapatnam. This is the largest foreign direct investment in India. It clearly demonstrates the need for digital growth and clean energy to progress simultaneously.”

He further said that as the Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on job creation, focus was laid on outcomes. Through projects being implemented in renewable energy and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh, more than 2.7 lakh jobs are expected to be created, he noted.

“Third, the Integrated Clean Energy Policy has been approved in AP. Through this, we have set a target of attracting green energy investments worth 125 billion dollars by 2029. These investments will come in the solar, wind, storage, green hydrogen, and green ammonia sectors. We are developing not just capacity, but a complete ecosystem with manufacturing, skills, and supply chains,” added Lokesh