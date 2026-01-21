UAE backs logistics, food processing tie-ups with Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, approved that the UAE Dubai Food Cluster would work together with the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing sector.

During a meeting held between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Al Marri on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the latter also assured to extend support to the State in the establishment of around 40 institutions from UAE in AP.

They also discussed ongoing and potential collaborations across food, multimodal logistics, energy, ports, and retail to strengthen the economic partnership between AP and the UAE.

Discussions were held on the proposal of setting up a multi model logistics park by Sharaf Group of the UAE in Andhra Pradesh. The CM expressed hope that there will be further growth in employment opportunities and exports in AP through a strategic partnership with the UAE.