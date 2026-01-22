Amaravati to get legal capital status; Centre to introduce bill in Parliament

VIJAYAWADA: The Central government is expected to table a bill to provide legal status to Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh during the upcoming Session of the Parliament, commencing January 28.

The state bifurcation took place on June 2, 2014, dividing it into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per the AP State Reorganisation Act, Hyderabad was to remain the capital for both states for 10 years.

Sources say that with the 10-year period completed, the onus of declaring the capital city for Andhra Pradesh lies with the Union government. The state government has sent a report to the Centre seeking announcement of Amaravati as the capital city, and sources indicate a bill will be moved in this regard in Parliament soon.

Sources from Delhi informed TNIE that the Centre is making all preparations to table the bill in the upcoming Session of the Parliament to provide legal status to Amaravati as the capital of AP. In fact, the declaration of Amaravati as the capital city of AP by the Centre is a long-pending dream of Amaravati farmers, who parted with their lands for the construction of the capital city.

The previous government had announced plans to develop three capital cities, worrying farmers. The coalition government requested the Centre to approve its legal status as the capital. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has submitted representations to the Centre, and sources indicate the bill will be tabled in Parliament after due clearances from Union ministries.