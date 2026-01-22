AP government sets target of 2 lakh rooftop solar panels in May

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has set a target of completing 2 lakh rooftop solar connections by May 2026 under the PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana.

At a review meeting in Tirupati, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed APSPDCL to ensure preparedness and close monitoring of feeder solarisation and rooftop solar projects to guarantee quality execution and long-term performance.

Officials were instructed to fast-track renewable energy projects, rooftop solar installations, and EV charging infrastructure with strict timelines and accountability.

Land acquisition, lease registrations, clearance, and project execution were asked to be completed soon.

Vijayanand called for intensified awareness programmes, simplified procedures for faster approvals, and improved service delivery. He said government aims to complete 1.5 lakh rooftop solar connections by March 2026 and the remaining by May 2026, with progress to be reviewed at the Conference.

Field officers were directed to install meters without inconveniencing consumers, with divisional and assistant divisional engineers held accountable for lapses.

The review covered land acquisition, civil and electrical works, rooftop solar for SC/ST and advanced metering. Officials said PM-KUSUM Component C feeder solarisation projects of 1,162.80 MW, covering 2.93 lakh pump sets, are ongoing. APSPDCL accounts for about 35% of PM Surya Ghar coverage, benefiting 2.07 lakh SC/ST households with 415.67 MWp capacity.