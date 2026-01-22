AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh urges Scale AI to set up centre in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: On day three of his visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh held a series of meetings with investors.

He met Meta Vice President and Global Policy Head Kevin Martin, and urged him to take initiative for the development of capacity of the Scalable Data Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Lokesh, during his meeting with RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) Vice President Shashwat asked him to expedite the 349.9 MW wind project expansion works in AP.

Besides requesting Goenka to explore the option with regard to the hybrid renewable energy (wind + solar + storage), Lokesh sought the support of RPSG in developing sports infrastructure in AP.

He held a meeting with JERA Global CEO and Chair Yukio Kani, and invited JERA to invest in green ammonia production near AP’s port-led industrial clusters to serve Japan and Asian markets.

He discussed solar-wind hybrid projects in Rayalaseema, integrated clean energy platforms for anchor industries, and pilots on ammonia co-firing with APGENCO & NTPC to cut emissions.

“Delighted to meet Trevor Thompson, Global MD of Scale AI, at Davos. Scale AI’s journey from a startup to a $29B company is inspiring, and its platforms are enabling governments and enterprises to build reliable, trusted AI systems. I invited Scale AI to partner with Andhra Pradesh to establish a Scale AI Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam, focused on AI safety, evaluation, governance, LLM benchmarking, red-teaming, and applied AI delivery. Vizag has the talent, institutions, and ambition to emerge as a global hub for responsible AI - from public-sector use cases to advanced industry applications,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.