AP revenue minister Anagani launches scathing attack on YSRCP chief Jagan

GUNTUR: Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad launched a sharp attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of indulging in ‘royal tendencies’ and publicity mania.

He alleged that Jagan’s decision to print his image on stones and farmers’ passbooks was driven by a wish to be remembered like notable people.

Speaking at the national level, Ongole bull strength competitions organised by the Prathipati Foundation under the leadership of former minister Prathipati Pullarao, Anagani emphasised that land disputes are being resolved as a priority. He assured that the state’s resurvey process will be completed by 2027, bringing closure to issues.

Anagani recalled that Pullarao had encouraged him when he expressed interest in politics during his business days in Hyderabad. He praised Pullarao’s long service as district party president, MLA, and agriculture minister, describing him as a leader with unmatched stature.

He lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Lokesh, highlighting their efforts to attract investments at Davos and rebuild the state after years of setbacks.

Mullapudi Bapiraju remembered Pullarao’s unwavering support for Godavari farmers.