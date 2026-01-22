AP Speaker moots ‘no pay’ for MLAs who skip Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has made a sensational proposal that ‘No Work - No Pay’ and ‘Right to Recall’ norms should be applied to public representatives skipping House sessions.
Speaking on the topic “Accountability of the Legislature towards the people” at the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers held in Lucknow on Wednesday, Ayyanna Patrudu felt that the most regrettable matter is the failure of some legislators to perform their duties.
In the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, some members have not attended even a single day of session nor participated in a single debate till date since their election in June 2024. To make matters worse, most of these members who did not attend the House, draw their salaries and allowances, the Speaker said.
“As a Speaker, this causes me great pain. How can we avoid being belittled by the public with such unethical behaviour? How can such conduct be justified? Since there are no specific rules to prohibit this kind of behaviour, I request the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to show us a way forward. I also seek advice from my fellow Speakers. This is not just an issue for the Andhra Pradesh legislature. The public will use these examples to paint all elected representatives with the same brush. No one is exempt from public criticism,” Ayyanna Patrudu remarked.
The Assembly Speaker made two suggestions. “No Work - No Pay”. Just as employees’ salaries are withheld if they do not attend duty, the salaries and allowances of public representatives should be cut for non-attendance.
“Right to Recall”. For the elected representatives who still do not learn a lesson, there is no choice but to send them back to “People’s Court”. If necessary, the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act should be amended to give voters the “Right to Recall” their elected representatives. With this right, the people themselves will be able to teach errant members a proper lesson, he opined.
Expressing concern over the number of working days of the legislatures decreasing year after year while the population and its problems are increasing exponentially, Ayyanna Patrudu reiterated that legislatures should function for at least 60 days a year.
“Only if the House meets frequently can members hold the government accountable through tools like Question Hour, Zero Hour, Short-Notice Questions, and Call Attention Motions. Similarly, committees must meet frequently and actively. Only then will the importance and utility of the Assembly be recognised by all,” Ayyanna Patrudu observed.