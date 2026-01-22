AP Speaker moots ‘no pay’ for MLAs who skip Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has made a sensational proposal that ‘No Work - No Pay’ and ‘Right to Recall’ norms should be applied to public representatives skipping House sessions.

Speaking on the topic “Accountability of the Legislature towards the people” at the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers held in Lucknow on Wednesday, Ayyanna Patrudu felt that the most regrettable matter is the failure of some legislators to perform their duties.

In the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, some members have not attended even a single day of session nor participated in a single debate till date since their election in June 2024. To make matters worse, most of these members who did not attend the House, draw their salaries and allowances, the Speaker said.

“As a Speaker, this causes me great pain. How can we avoid being belittled by the public with such unethical behaviour? How can such conduct be justified? Since there are no specific rules to prohibit this kind of behaviour, I request the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to show us a way forward. I also seek advice from my fellow Speakers. This is not just an issue for the Andhra Pradesh legislature. The public will use these examples to paint all elected representatives with the same brush. No one is exempt from public criticism,” Ayyanna Patrudu remarked.