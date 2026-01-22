Araku Seva Kendra issues 506 passports in first year

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Passport Seva Kendra located in Araku Valley of ASR district completes one year of operations on January 22, during which 506 passports were issued to applicants from the tribal agency areas.

The centre catered to applicants who had to travel to Vizag for passport services. Between January and December 2025, a total of 506 applications were processed & passports issued.

Chukka Srinivasa Rao, Superintendent of Post Offices, Anakapalle Postal Division, said, “Most applicants were men in the 30-40 age group, while a notable number of students also obtained passports. Applications from women were comparatively few. Local public representatives also availed themselves of the facility.”

“However, normal functioning resumed after connectivity with the Regional Passport Office was restored, and the facility has since been operating without major interruptions. Applications involving discrepancies, mainly related to date of birth, were referred to the Regional Passport Office for further verification,” he added. Srinivasa said the Kendra reduces need for applicants to travel a lot for services.