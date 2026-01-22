Arrangements reviewed for Indian Army Agniveer recruitment rally in Guntur

GUNTUR: Arrangements being made for the upcoming Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment were reviewed on Wednesday at Acharya Nagarjuna University grounds by Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava and Army Recruiting Director Colonel Rajat Suvarna.

The rally is scheduled to take place from February 17 to 27, catering to male candidates from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Joint Collector stressed the importance of flawless arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the recruitment process. Colonel Suvarna explained that candidates have already registered online, and recruitment will be held for the General Duty, Technical, Clerical, Store Keeper, and Tradesman categories, with eligibility for those who have completed Class 8 or Class 10.

The selection process will begin with a 1.6 km run on the synthetic track at Nagarjuna University. Candidates are advised to wear spike shoes or at least regular sports shoes.

Physical tests will follow, including pull-ups, zig-zag runs, and a nine-foot long jump. Successful candidates will then undergo height and weight measurements, a written test, drug screening, and medical examinations.

Colonel Suvarna noted that the running test will commence at midnight (12.00 am). He clarified that tattoos larger than five centimetres are not permitted, except for tribal candidates.