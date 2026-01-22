Fishermen keep transponder switched off at sea; makes them cross maritime boundaries: AP fisheries dept

VISAKHAPATNAM: The recent release of nine fishermen from North Coastal Andhra Pradesh by the Bangladesh government has once again brought focus to the recurring issue of Indian fishing vessels inadvertently crossing international maritime boundaries, despite the availability of tracking systems on most mechanised boats.

In recent years, tens of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have been detained by neighbouring countries after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during fishing voyages. Fisheries officials maintain that many such incidents are avoidable, as vessel tracking transponders installed on boats are designed to issue alerts to fishermen and authorities when vessels approach or cross maritime borders.

In Visakhapatnam district alone, 667 of the 691 mechanised fishing boats, about 96.5 per cent have been equipped with transponders in the first phase of the programme. The State Fisheries Department plans to extend the installation to motorised boats in the second phase. However, officials acknowledge that despite the high coverage, the effectiveness of the system remains limited because many fishermen keep the devices switched off while at sea.

P Lakshamana Rao, Joint Director of Fisheries, Visakhapatnam district, said the department has been conducting regular awareness programmes to encourage fishermen to use the devices.

“Fishermen often say that transponders consume battery power and interfere with VHF radio communication. We are continuously engaging with them to address these concerns. If the devices are kept on, both fishermen and the department receive alerts when vessels approach international boundaries, reducing the risk of accidental transgression,” he noted.

Fishermen, however, cite practical and economic difficulties. “Our fishing voyages usually last 15 to 20 days. If the transponder drains the battery, it poses a serious risk while we are at sea,” fishermen at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour said.