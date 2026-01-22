Indian Railways introduces humanoid robot ASC Arjun at Visakhapatnam station

NEW DELHI: In a first for Indian Railways, the East Coast Railway has introduced a humanoid robot named “ASC Arjun” at Visakhapatnam Railway Station under the aegis of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), marking a significant step towards leveraging advanced technology to enhance passenger safety, security and service delivery.

The Ministry of Railways said on Thursday that the humanoid robot was unveiled by Inspector General (RPF) Alok Bohra and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra in the presence of Senior Divisional Security Commandant (RPF) A K Dubey at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Drawing a parallel with Arjun from the Mahabharata and his intense focus on the target, the Railways said the robot has been designed to operate with precision and efficiency.

Deployed as part of the RPF’s modernisation and digital transformation initiatives, ASC Arjun is intended to supplement railway operations, particularly in the areas of security, passenger assistance, crowd management, cleanliness monitoring and safety awareness.

According to the Railways, the humanoid robot has been entirely designed and developed in Visakhapatnam through indigenous innovation. Under the guidance of Alok Bohra, Inspector General, RPF, and Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager, the team led by A K Dubey worked for over a year to develop the advanced system.