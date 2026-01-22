Nine organ transplant centres in State highly inadequate: AP HC

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has expressed serious concern over the fact that organ transplant centres (OTCs) are functioning in only nine government hospitals across the State.

Questioning the State government, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan, asked why OTC status has not been extended to other government hospitals despite the availability of specialist doctors, and necessary infrastructure.

The court also sought to know why government hospitals are not coming forward to be recognised as organ transplant centres. It observed that the existing nine OTCs are confined to only a few regions, and pointed out that establishing such centres at district headquarters will be far more convenient for patients.

It may be recalled that G Bhargavi, president of NGO Gareeb Guide, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court in 2016, seeking directions to the government to grant organ transplant centre status to all government hospitals with the bed strength of hundreds in the State.

The High Court asked the government to explain why OTCs exist only in nine government hospitals. The court directed the government to submit a comprehensive affidavit with complete details on the matter. Later, the matter was posted to April 1.