Pattikonda Bar Association approaches AP HC against ‘forcible’ arrest of accused

VIJAYAWADA: The Pattikonda Bar Association of Kurnool district has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking directions to initiate action against police for ‘forcibly’ arresting an accused inside a court hall while his surrender petition was pending consideration.

According to the petition filed on Wednesday by the association general secretary G Bhaskar, police officials allegedly entered the court hall without judicial permission, dragged the accused out, arrested him, and pushed lawyers who tried to intervene. The petition seeks action against Chippagiri police station SI Satish Kumar, Pattikonda SI R Vijay Kumar Naik, and constables Shabbir and Ramoji.

The Bar Association stated that despite submitting representations to the DGP seeking action against the officers, no steps had been taken so far, prompting it to approach the High Court. The petitioner urged the court to order an inquiry into the incident.

Shivayya of Degulapadu in Chippagiri mandal was booked in a ganja case. He appeared before the Pattikonda court on December 24 to surrender, and filed a petition. While he was waiting on the court premises for the judicial officer’s decision on the petition, the cops allegedly entered the court hall in plain clothes and forcibly took him away. Bhaskar mentioned that videos recorded by lawyers during the incident had gone viral on social media.