Public funds will not be spent for NTR statue: AP welfare minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that public money will not be spent for the installation of the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in Amaravati, Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha accused YSRCP leaders of spreading a false propaganda on the issue.

Speaking to media at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Savitha said, “The NDA government is planning to instal the statue of NTR with the public cooperation. People are coming forward to give donations for the installation of NTR statue through a trust.”

However, the YSRCP had resorted to cheap politics on the issue, and launched a malicious campaign on social media with fake IDs to create a rift among castes, she alleged.

Unlike YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who built palaces, printed his photos on pattadar passbooks and school bags with the public money, Savitha asserted that the policy of the coalition government is to spend the public money for the people only.