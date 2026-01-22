SIT questions two key accused in liquor scam case during YSRCP regime

VIJAYAWADA: SIT has intensified its probe into the liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

Focusing on questioning the remand prisoners to trace those involved in the alleged irregularities, and to uncover how funds were diverted in the scam, SIT grilled two accused in the case on Wednesday.

As per orders of the Vijayawada court, SIT was granted custody of two key accused Ronak Kumar and Anil Chokhara for questioning. The court permitted SIT to take Ronak Kumar into custody for three days.

He was shifted to the SIT office, where special a team questioned him on the alleged irregularities in liquor supply and the granting of licences.

It may be recalled that the ACB court had allowed SIT to question Anil Chokhara for one day. However, citing security concerns, the authorities decided to conduct his questioning within the Vijayawada district jail.

According to sources, several crucial aspects and information was obtained during the questioning.

SIT is reportedly gathering details related to irregularities in the liquor policy and Chokhara’s links with other accused in the case.