Three killed in AP's Nandyal as private bus rams into lorry, catches fire

KURNOOL: A private bus caught fire and three persons were burnt alive in a horrific road accident that occurred on the National Highway near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district on Wednesday midnight.

The incident happened when the tyres of a private bus, enroute from Nellore to Hyderabad, burst, causing it to lose control and rammed onto an oncoming lorry.

The impact of the collision was so intense that the bus immediately caught fire. In the blaze, the bus driver, the lorry driver and the cleaner lost their lives on the spot. Panic gripped the passengers as flames engulfed the vehicle.

In a brave and timely act, a local DCM driver broke the bus windows, helping 36 passengers escape safely and averting a bigger tragedy. More than 15 passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident and were shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital in 108 ambulances for treatment. The vehicle was identified as an AR BCVR Travels bus.

Nandyal District SP Suneel Sheoran visited the accident site and inquired into the causes of the mishap. Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.