Andhra Home Minister Anitha felicitates constable Jaya Shanthi

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Home Minister Anitha on Thursday felicitated East Godavari district Rangampeta woman constable Jaya Shanthi for her exemplary service in managing traffic on the Samaralkota flyover during late-night hours recently.

Impressed by her dedication and sense of responsibility, the Home Minister extended hospitality to the constable and personally commended her efforts. The Minister has taken initiative and invited a woman constable to her residence at Amaravati and appreciated her valour and commitment towards policy duty.

The constable husband is also working in the police department. He was also invited by the Minister. Jaya Shanthi earned appreciation for efficiently regulating traffic and ensuring a smooth passage for ambulances, thereby helping patients reach hospitals without delay.

Acknowledging her commitment to public service and concern for human lives, the Home Minister expressed happiness over the constable’s proactive approach while discharging her duties under challenging conditions.

As a mark of recognition, Home Minister Anitha honoured the woman constable with silk garments.

She stated that such sincere efforts by police personnel, especially women constables, set an example and strengthen public confidence in the police system. The Minister encouraged police staff to continue serving the public with the same dedication and compassion.

Carrying her child, she cleared the traffic and ensured the ambulance could move forward without delay, prioritising public service over personal convenience on Sunday. Her selfless act drew widespread appreciation from the public, who expressed their happiness through social media.