APCRDA to allot plots to Amaravati farmers today

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has finalised arrangements to allot residential plots to farmers who had surrendered their lands for the construction of Amaravati on Friday. As in previous allotments, the process will be conducted through a transparent e-lottery system.

The allotment will take place on January 23 at CRDA headquarters in Rayapudi. At 11.00 am, plots will be distributed to farmers from 14 villages.

A total of 90 farmers will receive 135 plots. The distribution includes 58 plots in Nidamarru, 3 in Pitchukalapalem, 1 in Ananthavaram, 7 each in Penumaka and Lingayapalem, 25 in Velagapudi, 21 in Mandadam, 10 in Malkapuram, 7 in Kuragallu, and 2 in Nelapadu.