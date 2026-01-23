APCRDA to allot plots to Amaravati farmers today

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has finalised arrangements to allot residential plots to farmers who had surrendered their lands for the construction of Amaravati on Friday. As in previous allotments, the process will be conducted through a transparent e-lottery system.
The allotment will take place on January 23 at CRDA headquarters in Rayapudi. At 11.00 am, plots will be distributed to farmers from 14 villages.
A total of 90 farmers will receive 135 plots. The distribution includes 58 plots in Nidamarru, 3 in Pitchukalapalem, 1 in Ananthavaram, 7 each in Penumaka and Lingayapalem, 25 in Velagapudi, 21 in Mandadam, 10 in Malkapuram, 7 in Kuragallu, and 2 in Nelapadu.
In the afternoon session at 3.00 pm, farmers from Undavalli village who had given mett lands will be allotted plots. As many as 201 farmers will receive 390 plots through the e-lottery.
So far, CRDA has allotted 69,421 plots to 29,233 farmers. Of these, 62,718 plots were distributed to 27,323 farmers before 2019. After the coalition government came to power, an additional 6,703 plots were allotted to 1,366 farmers, excluding tomorrow’s allotment.
Officials confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure farmers can proceed with the immediate registration of their allotted plots. The CRDA emphasised that the entire process will be carried out strictly according to rules, maintaining complete transparency through the e-lottery system.