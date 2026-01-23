Command center for med exams set up at UHS

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has taken a major step toward ensuring transparency in medical education examinations with the inauguration of a Remote Command Control Center at NTR University of Health Sciences.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav formally launched the facility, which is designed to monitor the conduct of undergraduate and postgraduate medical exams across 37 government and private medical colleges in the State.

The new system connects exam halls directly to the university through CCTV cameras, allowing real-time surveillance of students during examinations. Every movement inside the halls is recorded and stored on computers at the command center, a measure that officials believe will prevent malpractice and copying.

Nearly 60,000 students appear for annual and supplementary exams across various courses each year. Monitoring has already begun in five medical colleges, with plans to expand to all institutions.

The system will cover MBBS, postgraduate, dental, Ayurveda, homeopathy, nursing, and other allied courses. The minister noted that the center adds an extra layer of accountability to the existing system, making exam administrators more alert and reducing wastage of human resources.