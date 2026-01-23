Deputy CM inaugurates Rs 4-crore Kotappakonda road

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Pawan Kalyan on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Kotappakonda-Kothapalem road, built at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore with Panchayat Raj funds, thereby fulfilling his assurance to provide better road connectivity for devotees visiting the Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple.
After offering special prayers at Kotappakonda, the Deputy Chief Minister unveiled a plaque near the Shiva Stupam at the foothills and inspected the 8-km-long road by walking along the stretch to check construction quality.
The project was taken up following a representation by local MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu during the Assembly session, seeking improved access for pilgrims. Pawan Kalyan had assured that the road would be completed before Maha Shivaratri.
The new road is expected to ease travel for around 1.5 lakh devotees visiting Kotappakonda during Shivaratri.
It will also benefit farmers in the Kothapalem region and students commuting to the Gonepudi school.
On the occasion, students of the Gonepudi Zilla Parishad school met the Deputy Chief Minister and thanked him for providing road facilities. They also submitted a memorandum seeking a playground and additional infrastructure for their school. Later, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the proposed layout for the Giripradakshina path around the hill. Palnadu Range District Forest Officer (DFO) G Krishnapriya explained the forest clearance procedures required for the project.
The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the process, keeping in view growing number of devotees.
Subsequently, he visited the Vanavihari Deer Park on the Kotappakonda ghat road, managed by the Forest Department. He interacted with officials, enquired about wildlife conservation measures, bird species, plant varieties and reviewed the park’s facilities, including the tourist train.
MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu, District Collector Krittika Shukla, Sayyed Jilani and others were present.