Deputy CM inaugurates Rs 4-crore Kotappakonda road

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Pawan Kalyan on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Kotappakonda-Kothapalem road, built at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore with Panchayat Raj funds, thereby fulfilling his assurance to provide better road connectivity for devotees visiting the Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple.

After offering special prayers at Kotappakonda, the Deputy Chief Minister unveiled a plaque near the Shiva Stupam at the foothills and inspected the 8-km-long road by walking along the stretch to check construction quality.

The project was taken up following a representation by local MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu during the Assembly session, seeking improved access for pilgrims. Pawan Kalyan had assured that the road would be completed before Maha Shivaratri.

The new road is expected to ease travel for around 1.5 lakh devotees visiting Kotappakonda during Shivaratri.

It will also benefit farmers in the Kothapalem region and students commuting to the Gonepudi school.