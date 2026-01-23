ECoR deploys Humanoid robot at Vizag station for safety

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time in Indian Railways, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has introduced a humanoid robot ‘ASC ARJUN’ at Vizag Railway Station under the Railway Protection Force (RPF), marking a major step in leveraging advanced technology for passenger safety, and security.

The Robocop was unveiled by Inspector General (RPF) Alok Bohra and DRM Lalit Bohra in the presence of Senior Divisional Security Commandant AK Dubey. Deployed under RPF’s modernisation drive, the robot aids security, passenger assistance, crowd management, cleanliness monitoring and safety awareness.

It can detect suspicious behaviour, track suspects, and alert the control room in real time. Designed and developed in Vizag, it reflects local innovation.