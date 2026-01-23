Grand arrangements made for Radhasapthami celebrations at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Following the successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up to celebrate Radhasapthami on 25 January in a grand manner.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer A.K. Singhal, Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, and board members Panabaka Lakshmi and Jyothula Nehru announced the arrangements at a media conference on Thursday.

Malayappa Swamy will be taken in procession on seven vahanams from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. along the four Mada streets. The sacred Chakra Snanam is scheduled to be performed between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

In view of the expected large pilgrim turnout, all Arjita Sevas and privileged darshans, including those for NRIs, parents with infants, senior citizens, and the physically challenged, have been cancelled. VIP break darshans will remain suspended except for protocol dignitaries. The issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens in Tirupati has also been halted.