Jagan trying to divert focus from ED probe into liquor scam: TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Coming down heavily on YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his remarks against the government, leaders of the TDP observed that the former addressed a lengthy press conference only to divert the public’s attention from the inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the liquor scam.

As YSRCP former MP V Vijay Sai Reddy appeared before the ED on Thursday, Jagan is frightened about revealing his name in connection with the liquor scam and levelled blatant lies against the government, the TDP leaders said.

Accusing Jagan of taking up the land survey only for grabbing the lands, the TDP leaders said that more than 70% of complaints raised by the public to the government are related to the irregularities in the land survey taken up by the previous YSRCP government.

Speaking to mediaperons at the TDP headquarters, Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav ridiculed a person like Jagan, who sans credibility, speaking about ‘credit chori’.

Observing that Jagan did not know the difference between land survey and land titling act, Keshav alleged that the motto of Jagan behind coming up with the land titling act. He sought to know who gave the right to print the photos of Jagan on the pattadar passbooks of farmers.