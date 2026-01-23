Leprosy awareness drive in AP from Jan 30 to dispel misconceptions

VIJAYAWADA: A State-wide leprosy awareness campaign will be taken out from January 30 to February 13, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary week. Health Commissioner Veerapandian announced that the initiative aims to strengthen public understanding of the disease and dispel myths surrounding it. Speaking at the State Coordination Committee meeting on leprosy eradication held in Mangalagiri, Veerapandian emphasised that it is a part of ‘Viksit Bharat Abhiyan’ and follows Central government guidelines to move toward a leprosy-free society.

He said that in 2025–26, 1,824 new leprosy cases have been reported in AP, with Vizianagaram (241) and Parvathipuram (91) districts recording the highest numbers. These districts are among the 121 across India identified as having more than one case per 10,000 population. In 2024–25, AP registered 2,589 cases, translating to 0.48 cases per 10,000 population. Director of Public Health Dr Padmavati said leprosy is a curable disease when treated with free multidrug therapy (MDT) available at government hospitals.