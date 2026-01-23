‘Naidu stealing credit for land resurvey’: Ex CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan further alleged that even the Rs 400 crore incentive provided by the Centre in recognition of the land resurvey was ‘usurped’ by the TDP leadership. “The new passbooks issued by the coalition government are riddled with errors, compounding farmers’ problems,” he pointed.

Jagan also accused Naidu and his propaganda machinery of spreading fear ahead of the elections by claiming that lands would be confiscated under the ‘Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha’ scheme. “IVR calls were used to intimidate farmers and dissuade them from voting for the YSRCP. Such tactics may yield short-term political gains but would not endure, as people have seen through the “dirty game,” he said.

Referring to the death of Manda Salman in the Pinnelli village, Jagan said the village predominantly inhabited by YSRCP supporters was allegedly targeted through misuse of official machinery at the behest of the TDP leadership, forcing residents to flee. “Such undemocratic actions would be challenged in court, and justice would be ensured for the affected villagers,” he asserted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also accused the coalition government of rampant corruption, citing the proliferation of gambling dens during Sankranti, liquor outlets in every village, and commissions allegedly flowing from top to bottom. “Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the YSRCP government had delivered strong governance across sectors,” he added.

Jagan said there was little purpose in attending the assembly unless YSRCP, being the sole opposition party, was accorded the status of Leader of the Opposition.