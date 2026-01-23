Onus on officials to prove caste status, rules Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that the burden of proving that the individual does not belong to the claimed caste rests with the authorities themselves when government authorities dispute the caste status of a person.

Officials cannot deny caste status merely because certain documents were not produced, the court held, reiterating that children inherit their father’s caste-a principle settled by the Supreme Court and various High Courts.

Justice Konakanti Srinivasa Reddy delivered the ruling while allowing a petition filed by Atlapakala Ramakrishna, who claimed to belong to the Konda Kapu (Scheduled Tribe-NT) community. The court set aside orders of the Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, and the East Godavari District Joint Collector, which had cancelled Ramakrishna’s Scheduled Tribe caste certificate by branding him a Kapu.