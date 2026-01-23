Revanth, Lokesh Emphasise mutual cooperation for growth of Telugu States

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AP Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh opined that the development of both the Telugu States would be possible with mutual cooperation.

Lokesh met Revanth Reddy in Davos on Thursday and explained to him about the reforms rolled out in the education sector and the progress in the IT sector. The duo also discussed the results yielded through the steps being taken up for AP Model of Education.

While explaining about the development and welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana government, Revanth Reddy said that as part of the Skill Development Programme, ITIs were completely revamped with the cooperation of Tata. He invited Lokesh to visit the ITIs developed as Skill Campuses.

The Telangana Chief Minister also explained about the development works taken up by the Telangana government at the famous Sammakka Saralamma Devasthanam in Mulugu district spending hundreds of crores of rupees.

Revanth Reddy said that as crores of devotees will have