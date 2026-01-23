RINL unions to strike on February 12, serve notice to management

VISAKHAPATANAM: All trade unions of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), operating at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, have jointly submitted a formal strike notice to the management on Thursday, under Section 22(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.
The unions informed the management of their decision to call a strike on 12 February from 6 a.m. The notice includes a detailed charter of demands.
Key demands include the withdrawal of the strategic sale of RINL, merger with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and allotment of captive mines to RINL. The unions also called for the withdrawal of EOIs and measures to strengthen upstream and downstream operations to enable full capacity utilisation.
Other demands include the withdrawal of the production-linked wages circular, payment of full wages, clearance of pending salary dues, implementation of new wage structures, and restoration of HRA with retrospective effect.
The unions further sought the reversal of the electricity tariff hike for Ukkunagaram residents and the restoration of financial and welfare measures. The charter also calls for restoration and enhancement of earned leave encashment and casual leave on par with officers, reinstatement of terminated contract workers, unblocking of Aadhaar cards, recruitment of displaced persons and local youth, enhancement of the gratuity ceiling to Rs 25 lakh, strengthening of safety measures, and improvement of medical facilities at VSGH.