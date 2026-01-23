RINL unions to strike on February 12, serve notice to management

VISAKHAPATANAM: All trade unions of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), operating at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, have jointly submitted a formal strike notice to the management on Thursday, under Section 22(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

The unions informed the management of their decision to call a strike on 12 February from 6 a.m. The notice includes a detailed charter of demands.

Key demands include the withdrawal of the strategic sale of RINL, merger with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and allotment of captive mines to RINL. The unions also called for the withdrawal of EOIs and measures to strengthen upstream and downstream operations to enable full capacity utilisation.