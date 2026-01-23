Rs 2,400-crore plan unveiled to modernise Godavari riverfront ahead of 2027 Pushkarams

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A Comprehensive plan has been drawn up to expand modernise the riverfront areas along the Godavari with a focus on pilgrim convenience, safety, and urban and infrastructure.

After prolonged deliberations, the administration has finally completed its exercise on works to be taken up in view of the Godavari Pushakarams scheduled in 2027.

The authorities have decided to widen major stretches of the Godavari river bank and modernise ghats and bathing points identified as suitable for devotees.

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena reviewed and sent a proposal to the State government.

Rajamahendravaram municipal corporation and East Godavari district administration proposed Rs 1854.24 crore for the Rajamahendravaram, Rs 450 crore for Kovvur and Rs 105 crore for Nidadavolu municipality for taking up various Pushakaram works in the coming year.

In the first phase, advance works will be initiated by treating Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur, and Nidadavolu municipalities areas significantly influenced by the Pushakarams as benchmarks.

Chief Minister Chandrababu is expected to review the Godavrarii Pushakarams by the end of this month.