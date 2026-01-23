Rs 2.5 lakh crore business from Davos 2025 meet grounded: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Rs 2.50 lakh crore investments were already grounded out of the investment proposals exchanged at Davos at 2025.

On the last day of his visit to Davos on Thursday, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and enquired about developments during this visit.

The Chief Minister explained to him that his visit immensely helped in promoting the brand of AP, learning about global industrial trends and to gauge new policies in the market. Naidu said that the AP delegation elaborated on the success of the State in Green Energy, Technology, AI, Agriculture, Tourism and other sectors during the three days.

Stating that several leading industries in the world are preferring India for investments, he felt that strong leadership, efficient policies and talented youth are the factors behind renowned companies opting to establish their units in every sector in India.

Naidu and Chandrasekaran discussed the progress of the TCS development centre in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati Quantum Valley and the Solar Power Projects in Kurnool.

Besides appealing to expedite the projects taken up by Tata Group in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister also requested Chandrasekaran to explore opportunities for investments in three Sports Cities to be developed in the State.

Chandrasekaran said special officers from Tata Trust will be sent to Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in the state for implementing its programmes and for further deliberations. He assured to review and extend cooperation for the completion of the projects.