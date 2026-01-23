Speed of business key to AP growth, says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Speed of Doing Business is the speciality of Andhra Pradesh, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that trust and speed positioned the State as the destination for investments.

Participating in the Round Table meeting themed “The Fast Lane: Investing at the Speed of Growth,” at Davos on Thursday, Lokesh said the State has set a target to be recognised as a “Day-Zero Ready State” by 2035, enabling project implementation to begin within weeks of investment decisions.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh is transitioning from the Ease of Doing Business framework to the Speed of Doing Business model, he felt that time savings translate into a key advantage for investors.