Third National Men’s Para Kabaddi Championship begins at AMTZ

VISAKHAPATANAM: The 3rd National Men’s Para Kabaddi Championship will be held at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam, from January 23 to 26, 2026.

The event is organised by the Indian Para Kabaddi Association in collaboration with the Wheeling Happiness Foundation and AMTZ.

The championship opened with a formal ceremony on January 22 and will conclude on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations. Around 350 para athletes and 70 officials from 20 states are taking part in the four-day tournament.

The event emerged from discussions held last year between Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee Deepa Malik and Jitendra Sharma during the Para Sports Academy Foundation Laying Ceremony, to strengthen opportunities for para sports in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Sharma, MD and Founder CEO of AMTZ, said the championship reflected a commitment to inclusion and equal opportunity through sport.