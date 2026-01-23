Thousands join Maha Shobha Yatra in Kadapa

KADAPA: Thousands of devotees participated in the Sri Rama Maha Shobha Yatra in Kadapa on Thursday to mark two years since the consecration of the idol of Bala Rama at Ayodhya.

The third edition of the yatra, organised under the aegis of the Ayodhya Aikya Vedika Committee, aimed to promote universal welfare, world peace and the protection of Sanatana Dharma. Devotees from all walks of life, including Sri Rama followers, Sanatana Dharma supporters, Hindu organisations, students, youth and a large number of women, took part in the procession.

The yatra began at 8.20 am from the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Chinna Chowk in Kadapa city. Priests, led by Archaka-Purohit Sangham president Vijay Bhattar, performed

special prayers to Lord Rama before the procession commenced. Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy, TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy and leaders of the Ayodhya Aikya Vedika Committee participated in the rituals. Organisers arranged the distribution of drinking water, snacks and buttermilk along the route.

Under the leadership of Zilla Parishad Chairman M Ramagovinda Reddy, annaprasadam was served to about 4,000 people near the Ambedkar statue.

The Sri Rama Shobha Yatra passed through major streets of Kadapa city and concluded at the Sri Kodanda Rama temple in the Housing Board colony.

Speaking on the occasion, Kadapa MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy and Srinivasulu Reddy said it was a matter of joy that Kadapa was immersed in spiritual splendour on the second anniversary of the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

They said the enthusiasm witnessed during the Kalyana Mahotsavam on Wednesday and the Shobha Yatra on Thursday reflected a surge of devotion across the city.

They prayed for the continued progress of the state and for peace, prosperity and divine blessings for all people.