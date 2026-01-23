Three killed as bus catches fire in Nandyal

KURNOOL: Three people were killed and at least 36 passengers were rescued after a private travel bus caught fire following a tyre burst and collision with a lorry on the National Highway near Sirivella Metta in Nandyal district on Thursday.

Police said the AR BCVR Travels bus was travelling from Nellore to Hyderabad when a tyre burst around midnight. The speeding vehicle lost control, veered into the opposite lane, crossed the road divider and rammed into an oncoming lorry container carrying electric motorbikes.

The motorbikes caught fire immediately, and flames spread to both vehicles. The bus was engulfed within seconds, leaving passengers little time to escape. The bus driver, the lorry driver and second helper were burnt on spot.

Police identified the deceased as container driver Abhishek, second driver Naveen and bus driver Bhaskar. As passengers screamed for help, three Sirivella village residents and the driver of a passing DCM vehicle rushed to the spot, broke the bus windowpanes and rescued passengers. And saved at least 36 people. Over 10 passengers sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.