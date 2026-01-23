Tiger pugmarks spotted in Andhra's Eluru forests, residents put on high alert

ELURU: Residents of forest areas in Eluru district are on high alert following the recent identification of tiger pugmarks in the forest areas of the district.

The sightings have revived concerns about the presence of a tiger, reminiscent of earlier incidents, prompting the District Forest Department to take immediate measures to ensure public safety.

According to District Forest Officer Sandeep Reddy, footprints of the tiger were recently spotted in the Nagavaram Mutha Reserve Forest in Pandirimamidigudem and Buttayagudem mandals.

Investigations indicate that the tiger first entered the district from the Kavadigundla forest area of Telangana, where it reportedly killed a calf before crossing into the Eluru forests.

Based on the pugmarks, officials confirmed that the tiger is currently roaming near Pandirimamidigudem village and is suspected to be returning along the same route. Movements have also been traced in nearby areas, including Antarvedi Gudem and Nagula Gudem.

The Forest Department has issued warnings to residents of the affected villages, urging them to remain vigilant. Microphone announcements have been made to alert the local population, while monitoring teams and camera traps have been deployed to track the tiger’s movements. Officials have also arranged night patrolling to ensure continuous surveillance. A control room has been established at the District Forest Department office to coordinate monitoring and response efforts.

Residents are advised to take precautions to prevent livestock, including cattle and cows, from straying outside the villages.

Farmers working in fields and cattle herders have been specifically warned to remain alert due to the tiger’s predatory behavior and attacks on animals in recent days.

For any information regarding the tiger, the public has been urged to contact the Forest Department immediately using the following numbers: Sub-Divisional Forest Officer, Jangareddygudem: 95054 99141 Forest Range Officer, Jangareddygudem: 94408 10223. The recent tiger sighting has increased concern among local residents living near the reserve forest areas and officials warned them to be cautious.