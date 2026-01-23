Vijayawada all set to host historic Ekatma Manav Darshan conclave

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is all set to host a historic two-day conclave commemorating 60 years of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s Ekatma Manava Darshan philosophy. The event, organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, begins on January 23 under the leadership of BJP Chief PVN Madhav.

The day will start in the morning with the unveiling of a bronze statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya near the Municipal Water Tank with Union Minister Kishan Reddy presiding over the ceremony. Statues of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sri Krishnadevaraya have also been installed at the venue, reflecting India’s rich heritage and patriotism.

Following this BJP National General Secretary BK Santosh will inaugurate a special exhibition highlighting the achievements inspired by Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy.

It features eight sessions over two days, including discussions on strategies, socio-cultural development, global relevance of philosophy, and practical applications of Ekatma Manava Darshan for growth.

The two-day event aims to commemorate the past while charting a path for future political, and cultural discourse.