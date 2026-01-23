VMRDA reviews metro project funding

VISAKHAPATANAM: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) commissioner N. Tej Bharat reviewed the mobilisation of the required Rs 2,618 crore for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project at the VMRDA conference hall on Thursday.

During the review meeting, the Commissioner assessed the overall progress of the project and discussed key issues, including the present status, stipulated timelines, implementation challenges, and the need for effective inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely execution.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the project would benefit from identifying nationalised banks willing to extend financial support at lower interest rates.