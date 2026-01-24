40 tmc water released to Rayalaseema via HNSS

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department has set a record by releasing water to Rayalaseema region through Handri-Neeva project. For the first time in history, irrigation officials have drawn 40.109 tmc of water from the Handri-Neeva project beyond the project’s designed capacity.

Not only was water transferred at a record level, but this was achieved within just 190 days.

Since the completion of the project, this is the first time such a large quantity of water has been conveyed, bringing immense joy to farmers across the Rayalaseema districts.

On this occasion, Rayalaseema region ministers Payyavula Keshav and BC Janardhan Reddy, along with Rayadurg MLA Kalva Srinivasulu met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and expressed their gratitude. Minister Payyavula Keshav recalled that between 2014 and 2019, water could be drawn using only one pump, but during that period, works were undertaken to enhance the capacity to operate six pumps. He further reminded the Chief Minister that after the coalition government came to power, the pumping capacity was increased from six pumps to twelve.

Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, pointed out to the Chief Minister that widening of the Handri-Neeva canals was completed within 100 days, which itself is a record. Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said that the Muchumarri project, which is part of the HNSS, has been a major turning point and its construction has enabled successful water supply to Rayalaseema.

While a record has already been created in drawing water from Handri-Neeva, the CM instructed officials to create yet another record by transferring up to 50 tmc water to Rayalaseema districts.