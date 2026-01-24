Andhra Pradesh government extends deadline for LRS up to April 23

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government announced a final and time-bound extension of three months for submission of applications under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), extending the deadline up to April 23, 2026, in a move aimed at bringing all unauthorised layouts and plots into formal urban planning framework.

After a review with Vice Chairpersons of Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) and Municipal Commissioners of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) S Suresh Kumar made the announcement on Friday.

Releasing the GO, Suresh, said the extension was granted after careful consideration of representations from the public and stakeholders, with the larger objective of mainstreaming unapproved developments into the statutory planning system and ensuring orderly urban growth across the State.

“Once regularised, plot owners become eligible for building permissions, bank loans and civic services such as water supply, drainage, street lighting and roads,” he said.

Suresh said 43,759 applications were received under LRS-2020, while 61,947 applications have been filed under LRS-2025, in 6 months, reflecting growing public participation and demand for regularisation.

The scheme permits individual plot applications with a minimum application fee of Rs 10,000 and is applicable across municipal areas, UDAs and master plan regions, excluding the Amaravati Capital Area, subject to notified conditions.

However, he said plots located on government land, water bodies, road alignments, flood-prone areas, green buffers, assigned lands, or those under litigation are not eligible for regularisation.

The Secretary said the Government has taken serious note of complaints alleging bribery and rent-seeking in the processing of LRS applications.

“Any official found demanding or accepting bribes will face strict disciplinary and legal action. There will be zero tolerance for corruption in implementation,” he said.