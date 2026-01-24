APSSDC, OMCAP announces overseas job offers for ITI, diploma holders

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), along with the Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), in association with Cyber Steel, Russia, has announced an overseas employment opportunity for ITI and Diploma holders.

In a release issued on Friday, Manohar Devapatla, APPSC Executive Director and OMCAP General Manager, stated that eligible candidates will be recruited for the post of Metal and Pipe Straightener at an indoor industrial facility located in Pervouralsk, Russia.

The position is full-time with a one-year contract, extendable, and offers international work exposure along with income.

Candidates with ITI qualifications (Sheet Metal Worker, Fitter, Machinist, Welder) or a Diploma in Metallurgy or Mechanical Engineering, aged 20 years and above, with basic English knowledge and relevant experience, are eligible to apply.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of 60,000 Russian Rubles, along with a food allowance of 10,000 Rubles.

Additional benefits include free accommodation, company-paid airfare to Russia, return ticket after completion of the contract, and free medical and life insurance.

The work schedule consists of 12-hour shifts on a rotational basis with regular rest days. Interested candidates may apply through the official portal: https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in.