CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch Net-Zero hostel in Nagari on January 24

TIRUPATI: Nagari Municipality has undergone a facelift ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on January 24, when he will participate in the SwachAndhra–Swarna Andhra programme.

The district administration has expedited infrastructure works and civic improvements to ensure the event is conducted smoothly. Officials were directed to complete works on a priority basis, including cleanliness drives, the beautification of key locations, and the strengthening of public amenities around the Praja Vedika venue, Social Welfare Hostels, and the Area Hospital.

A major highlight is the introduction of the Net-Zero concept at the Social Welfare Hostel for boys and girls, aimed at promoting renewable energy, efficiency and sustainable living. The hostel has also been upgraded with improved facilities for students, underscoring the government’s focus on education and welfare.

The Area Hospital has been readied with enhanced medical services, essential medicines and streamlined grievance redressal mechanisms to facilitate interaction between the Chief Minister and the public.

According to the schedule, Naidu will depart by helicopter from his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district at 9:40 am and arrive in Nagari at 11:20 am. He will meet public representatives and officials before attending the Praja Vedika meeting at the SAAP Sports Ground.

Later, he will inaugurate the Net-Zero initiative at the hostel, visit the Area Hospital, and interact with patients and residents. In the afternoon, he is expected to address a party cadre meeting near the Junior College Grounds before departing Nagari at 4 pm.