Integral humanism key to growth: Minister Kishan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan) is the guiding philosophy for inclusive development and a meaningful alternative to capitalism and communism, which he said are unsuitable for India’s civilisational ethos. He was addressing a meeting held to mark the 12th Jana Sangh National Convention (1965), held in Vijayawada, marking 60 years of the doctrine propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Recalling that Vijayawada hosted the historic convention on January 23, 1965, Kishan Reddy described the venue as sacred in India’s ideological journey. He said Western ideologies imposed after Independence failed to suit India’s social and cultural fabric, while many countries following capitalism or communism are today facing crises. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been practising Integral Humanism for the last 12 years, translating Antyodaya into action by ensuring that development reaches the last person,” he said.

He cited initiatives such as free foodgrains to 81 crore people, housing for the poor, Jan Dhan accounts, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat, drinking water supply, support to self-help groups and digital governance reforms.

Presiding over the meeting, BJP State president PVN Madhav said philosophies do not beautify society through articulation alone, but only when they are put into practice, recalling the words of former Prime Minister Vajpayee.